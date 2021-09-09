8th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:11. Good. swung wide, up late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.380, 47.190, 59.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.540.

Trainer: Dimitrios Synnefias

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Graydar-Pink Lollipops

Scratched: Hard Chant, Oh So Jazzy, Magicallydelicious.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Gray Lollipops122255-3½5-64-51-½W. Otero0.90
Munny Call122533-1½3-31-hd2-3T. Conner3.00
Kirk's Girl120412-11-hd2-½3-4¼D. Whitney2.80
Countess Shanakill124321-hd2-½3-hd4-¾M. Aguilar11.70
Seeking the Throne122644-44-25-25-nkE. Rodriguez10.10
Celtic Ring122166666E. Flores54.40
3 (2)Gray Lollipops3.802.802.20
8 (5)Munny Call3.402.20
7 (4)Kirk's Girl2.20

$1 Pick 5 (2/5-2/5-1/4-4-1/3/4/6) 5 Correct Paid $123.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5-1/4-4-1/3/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $49.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-3/4) 3 Correct Paid $24.30. $1 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $15.50; Consolation Double (4-4) paid $12.80; Daily Double (4-3) paid $38.60; Exacta (3-8) paid $13.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-5) paid $5.08; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $327,229.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

