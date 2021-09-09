8th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:11. Good. swung wide, up late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.380, 47.190, 59.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.540.
Trainer: Dimitrios Synnefias
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Graydar-Pink Lollipops
Scratched: Hard Chant, Oh So Jazzy, Magicallydelicious.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Gray Lollipops
|122
|2
|5
|5-3½
|5-6
|4-5
|1-½
|W. Otero
|0.90
|Munny Call
|122
|5
|3
|3-1½
|3-3
|1-hd
|2-3
|T. Conner
|3.00
|Kirk's Girl
|120
|4
|1
|2-1
|1-hd
|2-½
|3-4¼
|D. Whitney
|2.80
|Countess Shanakill
|124
|3
|2
|1-hd
|2-½
|3-hd
|4-¾
|M. Aguilar
|11.70
|Seeking the Throne
|122
|6
|4
|4-4
|4-2
|5-2
|5-nk
|E. Rodriguez
|10.10
|Celtic Ring
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|E. Flores
|54.40
|3 (2)
|Gray Lollipops
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|8 (5)
|Munny Call
|3.40
|2.20
|7 (4)
|Kirk's Girl
|2.20
$1 Pick 5 (2/5-2/5-1/4-4-1/3/4/6) 5 Correct Paid $123.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5-1/4-4-1/3/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $49.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-3/4) 3 Correct Paid $24.30. $1 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $15.50; Consolation Double (4-4) paid $12.80; Daily Double (4-3) paid $38.60; Exacta (3-8) paid $13.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-5) paid $5.08; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $327,229.
