1st-$11,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:02. Good. quickly clear late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.430, 45.800, 58.640, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.420.
Trainer: Timothy Kreiser
Winner: CH F, 3, by Tapiture-Listen In
Scratched: Midnight Sky.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Wiretap
|120
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|1-1
|R. Chiappe
|1.40
|Courting Jenny
|120
|3
|2
|1-hd
|2-hd
|1-hd
|2-5
|I. Beato
|4.00
|She's Achance Too
|122
|4
|4
|4-1½
|4-3½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|W. Otero
|1.40
|Marie From Parie
|124
|2
|3
|3-1
|1-hd
|2-2
|4-4
|J. Arosemena
|11.00
|All About Reyana
|120
|1
|1
|2-1½
|3-2
|4-1
|5
|M. Aguilar
|8.20
|6 (5)
|Wiretap
|4.80
|2.80
|2.10
|3 (3)
|Courting Jenny
|3.60
|2.20
|5 (4)
|She's Achance Too
|2.10
Exacta (6-3) paid $15.60; $1 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $18.90;
2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:28. Good. 2 wide, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.490, 46.860, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.900.
Trainer: Nick Caruso
Winner: CH G, 3, by Commissioner-Magnolias N Roses
Scratched: Candy Shop, Runaway Star, Bridge of Hope.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Flyover State
|124
|4
|5
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-1½
|1-1¼
|A. Rodriguez
|3.20
|Readthetranscript
|124
|6
|4
|5-2½
|3-hd
|3-1½
|2-hd
|J. Arosemena
|3.30
|Flat Busted
|124
|1
|1
|2-hd
|2-1
|2-hd
|3-½
|M. Aguilar
|1.90
|Soul Story
|122
|2
|6
|6
|6
|5-3
|4-¾
|M. Inirio
|4.20
|Liquor
|122
|5
|2
|4-hd
|4-4
|4-2
|5-14¾
|D. Whitney
|5.00
|Dialed in Gold
|122
|3
|3
|3-1½
|5-1
|6
|6
|D. Cora
|21.90
|4 (4)
|Flyover State
|8.40
|7.00
|4.00
|7 (6)
|Readthetranscript
|2.40
|4.00
|1 (1)
|Flat Busted
|2.20
Daily Double (6-4) paid $41.80; Exacta (4-7) paid $52.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-1-2) paid $20.56; $1 Trifecta (4-7-1) paid $108.40;
3rd-$15,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:54. Good. rail turn, bore out,
Fractional/Final Time: 21.880, 45.240, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.040.
Trainer: Miguel Rodriguez
Winner: GR/RO G, 8, by Cool Coal Man-Donnie's Secret
Scratched: Seven Gems, Eskenfortime, Pepe Tono, Atlantic Chill, Lawyer Roy.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|3/16
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Forman the Foreman
|120
|4
|3
|2-3
|2-5
|1-2½
|1-1¾
|I. Beato
|2.00
|Gone Inzane
|124
|2
|5
|3-hd
|3-2
|3-2
|2-4¾
|T. Conner
|1.30
|Hello'ndubai
|120
|5
|2
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-3
|3-hd
|D. Whitney
|3.40
|King Ecliptical
|120
|3
|1
|4-1½
|4-2½
|4-2
|4-hd
|M. Aguilar
|14.20
|Get a Valentine
|120
|1
|4
|5-1
|5-6
|5-5
|5-6
|M. Inirio
|6.10
|Morgan S.
|113
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|C. Gilardo
|41.90
|6 (4)
|Forman the Foreman
|6.00
|2.80
|2.20
|3 (2)
|Gone Inzane
|2.20
|2.10
|8 (5)
|Hello'ndubai
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $39.90. Daily Double (4-6) paid $41.00; Exacta (6-3) paid $12.00; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-8-4) paid $8.42; $1 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $28.80;
4th-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:21. Good. 2path, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 24.000, 47.890, 1:12.800, 1:25.820, 00.000, 1:39.070.
Trainer: Brandon Kulp
Winner: B G, 7, by Wilburn-Ski Breeze
Scratched: Financial Freedom.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Breeze Burner
|124
|4
|2
|1-1½
|1-½
|1-1½
|1-1½
|1-2¾
|A. Rodriguez
|0.30
|Dennis' Diamond
|124
|2
|3
|2-6
|2-3
|2-4
|2-8
|2-6¾
|T. Conner
|2.50
|Maynooth
|124
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4-4
|4-15
|3-6¾
|V. Diaz
|15.80
|Moneybags
|124
|1
|4
|4-8
|3-4
|3-10
|3-3
|4-36½
|M. Aguilar
|7.90
|Bustin the Bank
|124
|3
|1
|3-hd
|4-8
|5
|5
|5
|D. Cora
|34.00
|5 (4)
|Breeze Burner
|2.60
|2.10
|2.10
|3 (2)
|Dennis' Diamond
|2.20
|2.10
|6 (5)
|Maynooth
|3.20
$0.5 Pick 4 (6-4-6-2/5) 4 Correct Paid $55.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $13.25. Daily Double (6-5) paid $11.80; Exacta (5-3) paid $3.80; $1 Trifecta (5-3-6) paid $5.90;
5th-$18,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:48. Good. 2w, up late, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.130, 45.520, 58.560, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.970.
Trainer: Alisa Sarson
Winner: CH F, 4, by Super Ninety Nine-Legal Affect
Scratched: Queen Rosemary.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|No Venti No Wavy
|122
|2
|2
|2-1
|2-1½
|2-2
|1-nk
|V. Diaz
|0.90
|Glossy Madrina
|122
|1
|1
|1-1
|1-1½
|1-1½
|2-2
|W. Otero
|3.40
|Howsafearemycolors
|122
|3
|3
|4-7
|4-8
|3-hd
|3-hd
|I. Beato
|13.10
|Switchrattlenroll
|122
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4-2½
|R. Chiappe
|22.20
|Lady Lynne
|113
|5
|4
|3-hd
|3-1
|4-2½
|5
|J. Hiraldo
|1.80
|2 (2)
|No Venti No Wavy
|3.80
|3.60
|2.10
|1 (1)
|Glossy Madrina
|3.80
|2.10
|3 (3)
|Howsafearemycolors
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $6.15. Daily Double (5-2) paid $5.80; Exacta (2-1) paid $9.00; $1 Trifecta (2-1-3) paid $14.30;
6th-$28,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:15. Good. 2 wide, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 21.590, 44.800, 57.180, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.120.
Trainer: Ron Potts
Winner: CH G, 3, by Gemologist-Brilliancy
Scratched: Traders Luck.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Life Don't Owe You
|122
|3
|1
|2-2½
|1-½
|1-1½
|1-1¼
|D. Whitney
|2.10
|Fire's Finale
|118
|2
|4
|3-3½
|3-5
|2-1½
|2-5¼
|T. Conner
|2.40
|Rock Ridge
|120
|5
|5
|4-7
|4-10
|4-6
|3-½
|J. Hernandez
|2.50
|Hide the Ransom
|120
|1
|2
|1-1
|2-2
|3-3
|4-4
|A. Rodriguez
|2.60
|Surfer Boy George
|120
|4
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|M. Aguilar
|25.10
|4 (3)
|Life Don't Owe You
|6.20
|4.80
|2.60
|3 (2)
|Fire's Finale
|3.80
|2.40
|6 (5)
|Rock Ridge
|2.40
$0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-1/4) 3 Correct Paid $5.40. Daily Double (2-4) paid $64.20; Exacta (4-3) paid $14.20; $1 Trifecta (4-3-6) paid $38.80;
7th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:42. Good. 3p, long drive
Fractional/Final Time: 23.410, 46.500, 1:12.560, 1:26.570, 00.000, 1:40.220.
Trainer: Marlin Miller
Winner: CH M, 5, by Bullsbay-Level With Me
Scratched: Hayezhee.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Graceygab
|122
|3
|2
|3-2
|2-hd
|2-3½
|1-hd
|1-½
|T. Conner
|4.70
|Agora
|122
|5
|1
|1-2½
|1-3
|1-2
|2-2½
|2-2¼
|A. Rodriguez
|3.90
|Gizmo's Destiny
|122
|1
|3
|4-4
|4-8
|4-8
|3-2½
|3-5¾
|D. Whitney
|10.90
|Gizmo's Princess
|122
|2
|4
|2-½
|3-1
|3-½
|4-6
|4-5¼
|W. Otero
|1.00
|Mija Bella
|122
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|V. Diaz
|2.80
|4 (3)
|Graceygab
|11.40
|6.80
|7.80
|6 (5)
|Agora
|5.80
|5.80
|2 (1)
|Gizmo's Destiny
|8.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $27.55. Daily Double (4-4) paid $38.80; Exacta (4-6) paid $67.80; $1 Trifecta (4-6-2) paid $78.20;
8th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:11. Good. swung wide, up late
Fractional/Final Time: 22.380, 47.190, 59.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.540.
Trainer: Dimitrios Synnefias
Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Graydar-Pink Lollipops
Scratched: Hard Chant, Oh So Jazzy, Magicallydelicious.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|3/8
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Gray Lollipops
|122
|2
|5
|5-3½
|5-6
|4-5
|1-½
|W. Otero
|0.90
|Munny Call
|122
|5
|3
|3-1½
|3-3
|1-hd
|2-3
|T. Conner
|3.00
|Kirk's Girl
|120
|4
|1
|2-1
|1-hd
|2-½
|3-4¼
|D. Whitney
|2.80
|Countess Shanakill
|124
|3
|2
|1-hd
|2-½
|3-hd
|4-¾
|M. Aguilar
|11.70
|Seeking the Throne
|122
|6
|4
|4-4
|4-2
|5-2
|5-nk
|E. Rodriguez
|10.10
|Celtic Ring
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|E. Flores
|54.40
|3 (2)
|Gray Lollipops
|3.80
|2.80
|2.20
|8 (5)
|Munny Call
|3.40
|2.20
|7 (4)
|Kirk's Girl
|2.20
$1 Pick 5 (2/5-2/5-1/4-4-1/3/4/6) 5 Correct Paid $123.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5-1/4-4-1/3/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $49.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-3/4) 3 Correct Paid $24.30. $1 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $15.50; Consolation Double (4-4) paid $12.80; Daily Double (4-3) paid $38.60; Exacta (3-8) paid $13.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-5) paid $5.08; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $327,229.
