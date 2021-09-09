1st-$11,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:02. Good. quickly clear late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.430, 45.800, 58.640, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.420.

Trainer: Timothy Kreiser

Winner: CH F, 3, by Tapiture-Listen In

Scratched: Midnight Sky.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Wiretap120555551-1R. Chiappe1.40
Courting Jenny120321-hd2-hd1-hd2-5I. Beato4.00
She's Achance Too122444-1½4-3½3-hd3-hdW. Otero1.40
Marie From Parie124233-11-hd2-24-4J. Arosemena11.00
All About Reyana120112-1½3-24-15M. Aguilar8.20
6 (5)Wiretap4.802.802.10
3 (3)Courting Jenny3.602.20
5 (4)She's Achance Too2.10

Exacta (6-3) paid $15.60; $1 Trifecta (6-3-5) paid $18.90;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

2nd-$17,000, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:28. Good. 2 wide, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.490, 46.860, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 59.900.

Trainer: Nick Caruso

Winner: CH G, 3, by Commissioner-Magnolias N Roses

Scratched: Candy Shop, Runaway Star, Bridge of Hope.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Flyover State124451-hd1-½1-1½1-1¼A. Rodriguez3.20
Readthetranscript124645-2½3-hd3-1½2-hdJ. Arosemena3.30
Flat Busted124112-hd2-12-hd3-½M. Aguilar1.90
Soul Story12226665-34-¾M. Inirio4.20
Liquor122524-hd4-44-25-14¾D. Whitney5.00
Dialed in Gold122333-1½5-166D. Cora21.90
4 (4)Flyover State8.407.004.00
7 (6)Readthetranscript2.404.00
1 (1)Flat Busted2.20

Daily Double (6-4) paid $41.80; Exacta (4-7) paid $52.40; $0.1 Superfecta (4-7-1-2) paid $20.56; $1 Trifecta (4-7-1) paid $108.40;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

3rd-$15,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Five Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:54. Good. rail turn, bore out,

Fractional/Final Time: 21.880, 45.240, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 58.040.

Trainer: Miguel Rodriguez

Winner: GR/RO G, 8, by Cool Coal Man-Donnie's Secret

Scratched: Seven Gems, Eskenfortime, Pepe Tono, Atlantic Chill, Lawyer Roy.

HorseWgtPPStrt3/163/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Forman the Foreman120432-32-51-2½1-1¾I. Beato2.00
Gone Inzane124253-hd3-23-22-4¾T. Conner1.30
Hello'ndubai120521-hd1-hd2-33-hdD. Whitney3.40
King Ecliptical120314-1½4-2½4-24-hdM. Aguilar14.20
Get a Valentine120145-15-65-55-6M. Inirio6.10
Morgan S.113666666C. Gilardo41.90
6 (4)Forman the Foreman6.002.802.20
3 (2)Gone Inzane2.202.10
8 (5)Hello'ndubai2.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-4-6) 3 Correct Paid $39.90. Daily Double (4-6) paid $41.00; Exacta (6-3) paid $12.00; $0.1 Superfecta (6-3-8-4) paid $8.42; $1 Trifecta (6-3-8) paid $28.80;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

4th-$10,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:21. Good. 2path, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 24.000, 47.890, 1:12.800, 1:25.820, 00.000, 1:39.070.

Trainer: Brandon Kulp

Winner: B G, 7, by Wilburn-Ski Breeze

Scratched: Financial Freedom.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Breeze Burner124421-1½1-½1-1½1-1½1-2¾A. Rodriguez0.30
Dennis' Diamond124232-62-32-42-82-6¾T. Conner2.50
Maynooth12455554-44-153-6¾V. Diaz15.80
Moneybags124144-83-43-103-34-36½M. Aguilar7.90
Bustin the Bank124313-hd4-8555D. Cora34.00
5 (4)Breeze Burner2.602.102.10
3 (2)Dennis' Diamond2.202.10
6 (5)Maynooth3.20

$0.5 Pick 4 (6-4-6-2/5) 4 Correct Paid $55.85. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-5) 3 Correct Paid $13.25. Daily Double (6-5) paid $11.80; Exacta (5-3) paid $3.80; $1 Trifecta (5-3-6) paid $5.90;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

5th-$18,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:48. Good. 2w, up late, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.130, 45.520, 58.560, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.970.

Trainer: Alisa Sarson

Winner: CH F, 4, by Super Ninety Nine-Legal Affect

Scratched: Queen Rosemary.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
No Venti No Wavy122222-12-1½2-21-nkV. Diaz0.90
Glossy Madrina122111-11-1½1-1½2-2W. Otero3.40
Howsafearemycolors122334-74-83-hd3-hdI. Beato13.10
Switchrattlenroll122455554-2½R. Chiappe22.20
Lady Lynne113543-hd3-14-2½5J. Hiraldo1.80
2 (2)No Venti No Wavy3.803.602.10
1 (1)Glossy Madrina3.802.10
3 (3)Howsafearemycolors2.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-2) 3 Correct Paid $6.15. Daily Double (5-2) paid $5.80; Exacta (2-1) paid $9.00; $1 Trifecta (2-1-3) paid $14.30;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

6th-$28,000, Allowance, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:15. Good. 2 wide, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 21.590, 44.800, 57.180, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.120.

Trainer: Ron Potts

Winner: CH G, 3, by Gemologist-Brilliancy

Scratched: Traders Luck.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Life Don't Owe You122312-2½1-½1-1½1-1¼D. Whitney2.10
Fire's Finale118243-3½3-52-1½2-5¼T. Conner2.40
Rock Ridge120554-74-104-63-½J. Hernandez2.50
Hide the Ransom120121-12-23-34-4A. Rodriguez2.60
Surfer Boy George120435555M. Aguilar25.10
4 (3)Life Don't Owe You6.204.802.60
3 (2)Fire's Finale3.802.40
6 (5)Rock Ridge2.40

$0.5 Pick 3 (5-2-1/4) 3 Correct Paid $5.40. Daily Double (2-4) paid $64.20; Exacta (4-3) paid $14.20; $1 Trifecta (4-3-6) paid $38.80;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

7th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:42. Good. 3p, long drive

Fractional/Final Time: 23.410, 46.500, 1:12.560, 1:26.570, 00.000, 1:40.220.

Trainer: Marlin Miller

Winner: CH M, 5, by Bullsbay-Level With Me

Scratched: Hayezhee.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Graceygab122323-22-hd2-3½1-hd1-½T. Conner4.70
Agora122511-2½1-31-22-2½2-2¼A. Rodriguez3.90
Gizmo's Destiny122134-44-84-83-2½3-5¾D. Whitney10.90
Gizmo's Princess122242-½3-13-½4-64-5¼W. Otero1.00
Mija Bella1224555555V. Diaz2.80
4 (3)Graceygab11.406.807.80
6 (5)Agora5.805.80
2 (1)Gizmo's Destiny8.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $27.55. Daily Double (4-4) paid $38.80; Exacta (4-6) paid $67.80; $1 Trifecta (4-6-2) paid $78.20;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

8th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:11. Good. swung wide, up late

Fractional/Final Time: 22.380, 47.190, 59.770, 00.000, 00.000, 1:06.540.

Trainer: Dimitrios Synnefias

Winner: GR/RO F, 3, by Graydar-Pink Lollipops

Scratched: Hard Chant, Oh So Jazzy, Magicallydelicious.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/43/8StrchFinJockeyOdds
Gray Lollipops122255-3½5-64-51-½W. Otero0.90
Munny Call122533-1½3-31-hd2-3T. Conner3.00
Kirk's Girl120412-11-hd2-½3-4¼D. Whitney2.80
Countess Shanakill124321-hd2-½3-hd4-¾M. Aguilar11.70
Seeking the Throne122644-44-25-25-nkE. Rodriguez10.10
Celtic Ring122166666E. Flores54.40
3 (2)Gray Lollipops3.802.802.20
8 (5)Munny Call3.402.20
7 (4)Kirk's Girl2.20

$1 Pick 5 (2/5-2/5-1/4-4-1/3/4/6) 5 Correct Paid $123.40. $0.5 Pick 4 (2/5-1/4-4-1/3/4/6) 4 Correct Paid $49.25. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-3/4) 3 Correct Paid $24.30. $1 Trifecta (3-8-7) paid $15.50; Consolation Double (4-4) paid $12.80; Daily Double (4-3) paid $38.60; Exacta (3-8) paid $13.60; $0.1 Superfecta (3-8-7-5) paid $5.08; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $327,229.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you