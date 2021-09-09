7th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:42. Good. 3p, long drive
Fractional/Final Time: 23.410, 46.500, 1:12.560, 1:26.570, 00.000, 1:40.220.
Trainer: Marlin Miller
Winner: CH M, 5, by Bullsbay-Level With Me
Scratched: Hayezhee.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Graceygab
|122
|3
|2
|3-2
|2-hd
|2-3½
|1-hd
|1-½
|T. Conner
|4.70
|Agora
|122
|5
|1
|1-2½
|1-3
|1-2
|2-2½
|2-2¼
|A. Rodriguez
|3.90
|Gizmo's Destiny
|122
|1
|3
|4-4
|4-8
|4-8
|3-2½
|3-5¾
|D. Whitney
|10.90
|Gizmo's Princess
|122
|2
|4
|2-½
|3-1
|3-½
|4-6
|4-5¼
|W. Otero
|1.00
|Mija Bella
|122
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|V. Diaz
|2.80
|4 (3)
|Graceygab
|11.40
|6.80
|7.80
|6 (5)
|Agora
|5.80
|5.80
|2 (1)
|Gizmo's Destiny
|8.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-4-4) 3 Correct Paid $27.55. Daily Double (4-4) paid $38.80; Exacta (4-6) paid $67.80; $1 Trifecta (4-6-2) paid $78.20;
