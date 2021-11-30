4th-$15,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:25. Good. ins,bid4w,clear,held

Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 48.080, 1:14.190, 1:28.070, 00.000, 1:42.160.

Trainer: Bruce Kravets

Winner: B F, 4, by Golden Lad-Lydias Lullaby

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Katy the Cat121234-3½3-hd3-hd1-½1-½W. Otero1.20
Mittensandmukluks11914665-23-22-1T. Conner4.10
Miss Moreno117662-22-21-12-2½3-6¼K. Gomez1.50
Switchrattlenroll122325-25-1½65-hd4-1½J. Hernandez11.30
Queen's Dream120551-11-½2-½4-½5-3½M. Inirio16.80
Favorite Doll120413-hd4-54-3½66D. Cora25.10
2 (2)Katy the Cat4.402.802.40
1 (1)Mittensandmukluks3.602.60
6 (6)Miss Moreno3.00

$0.5 Pick 4 (4-2-8-2) 4 Correct Paid $166.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $53.15. Daily Double (8-2) paid $24.60; Exacta (2-1) paid $13.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-6-3) paid $5.43; $1 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $22.30;

