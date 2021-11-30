4th-$15,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:25. Good. ins,bid4w,clear,held
Fractional/Final Time: 24.150, 48.080, 1:14.190, 1:28.070, 00.000, 1:42.160.
Trainer: Bruce Kravets
Winner: B F, 4, by Golden Lad-Lydias Lullaby
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Katy the Cat
|121
|2
|3
|4-3½
|3-hd
|3-hd
|1-½
|1-½
|W. Otero
|4.40
|2.80
|2.40
|1.20
|Mittensandmukluks
|119
|1
|4
|6
|6
|5-2
|3-2
|2-1
|T. Conner
|3.60
|2.60
|4.10
|Miss Moreno
|117
|6
|6
|2-2
|2-2
|1-1
|2-2½
|3-6¼
|K. Gomez
|3.00
|1.50
|Switchrattlenroll
|122
|3
|2
|5-2
|5-1½
|6
|5-hd
|4-1½
|J. Hernandez
|11.30
|Queen's Dream
|120
|5
|5
|1-1
|1-½
|2-½
|4-½
|5-3½
|M. Inirio
|16.80
|Favorite Doll
|120
|4
|1
|3-hd
|4-5
|4-3½
|6
|6
|D. Cora
|25.10
$0.5 Pick 4 (4-2-8-2) 4 Correct Paid $166.35. $0.5 Pick 3 (2-8-2) 3 Correct Paid $53.15. Daily Double (8-2) paid $24.60; Exacta (2-1) paid $13.60; $0.1 Superfecta (2-1-6-3) paid $5.43; $1 Trifecta (2-1-6) paid $22.30;
