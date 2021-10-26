6th-$13,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy

Off 8:14. Good. ins3/8,bid4w,edged clr

Fractional/Final Time: 22.740, 46.890, 59.590, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.500.

Trainer: Brandon Kulp

Winner: B G, 5, by Super Saver-Ready Reply

Scratched: Jersey Joe B, Thurman Merman.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Ready and Rich122243-hd3-22-21-1½A. Rodriguez2.60
Neverlookback124622-½1-hd1-12-3M. Aguilar1.20
Executive Decree122155-45-54-23-4½A. Wolfsont19.40
Smart Two a T122434-2½4-25-44-¾T. Conner3.40
The Great Casby122366665-3½E. Flores14.90
Forman the Foreman115511-1½2-½3-1½6C. Hughes6.10
2 (2)Ready and Rich7.203.203.00
7 (6)Neverlookback2.602.40
1 (1)Executive Decree5.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $26.15. Daily Double (4-2) paid $26.00; Exacta (2-7) paid $19.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-1-4) paid $15.60; $1 Trifecta (2-7-1) paid $57.80;

