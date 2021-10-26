6th-$13,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Rainy
Off 8:14. Good. ins3/8,bid4w,edged clr
Fractional/Final Time: 22.740, 46.890, 59.590, 00.000, 00.000, 1:12.500.
Trainer: Brandon Kulp
Winner: B G, 5, by Super Saver-Ready Reply
Scratched: Jersey Joe B, Thurman Merman.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Ready and Rich
|122
|2
|4
|3-hd
|3-2
|2-2
|1-1½
|A. Rodriguez
|2.60
|Neverlookback
|124
|6
|2
|2-½
|1-hd
|1-1
|2-3
|M. Aguilar
|1.20
|Executive Decree
|122
|1
|5
|5-4
|5-5
|4-2
|3-4½
|A. Wolfsont
|19.40
|Smart Two a T
|122
|4
|3
|4-2½
|4-2
|5-4
|4-¾
|T. Conner
|3.40
|The Great Casby
|122
|3
|6
|6
|6
|6
|5-3½
|E. Flores
|14.90
|Forman the Foreman
|115
|5
|1
|1-1½
|2-½
|3-1½
|6
|C. Hughes
|6.10
|2 (2)
|Ready and Rich
|7.20
|3.20
|3.00
|7 (6)
|Neverlookback
|2.60
|2.40
|1 (1)
|Executive Decree
|5.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (4-4-2) 3 Correct Paid $26.15. Daily Double (4-2) paid $26.00; Exacta (2-7) paid $19.80; $0.1 Superfecta (2-7-1-4) paid $15.60; $1 Trifecta (2-7-1) paid $57.80;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.