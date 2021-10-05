2nd-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 6:34. Good. drifted out,held sway

Fractional/Final Time: 24.520, 48.820, 1:13.560, 1:41.340, 00.000, 1:46.070.

Trainer: Craig Miller

Winner: CH M, 5, by Big Drama-Unchecked Soul

Scratched: Agora, Attentively.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Note to Selfie122111-41-51-41-41-¾M. Inirio0.50
Pride in the Biz122232-1½2-22-32-32-5¼E. Rodriguez9.70
Jumpin Jett123343-½3-hd3-43-63-6½W. Otero3.10
Nearly Missed1224555554-1D. Whitney17.20
Not in the Mood122524-hd4-½4-hd4-½5L. Rivera4.30
2 (1)Note to Selfie3.002.102.10
3 (2)Pride in the Biz5.603.40
4 (3)Jumpin Jett2.20

Daily Double (1-2) paid $28.40; Exacta (2-3) paid $14.20; $1 Trifecta (2-3-4) paid $13.20;

