3rd-$16,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 7:00. Good. bid3w,drew off

Fractional/Final Time: 22.190, 45.620, 57.890, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.830.

Trainer: Demelza McMahon

Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Pioneerof the Nile-Amature's Prize

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Victory Element120822-½1-21-3½1-8R. Chiappe3.60
Coast to Coast119544-hd4-½4-42-nkJ. Berrios25.90
Fugitive122955-½3-2½3-23-nkA. Rodriguez1.10
Passcode122711-12-12-34-5½V. Diaz24.00
Quicker120333-1½6-26-35-1¼E. Flores5.50
Senor Ricci120467-hd996-hdI. Beato22.10
Classy Solution1202897-½7-hd7-½J. Arosemena25.70
For the Moment120696-hd5-1½5-18-1¼M. Inirio4.40
I See the Stars123178-38-hd8-hd9W. Otero25.00
8 (8)Victory Element9.205.003.40
5 (5)Coast to Coast18.804.40
9 (9)Fugitive2.60

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-1/2/7-8) 3 Correct Paid $23.45. Daily Double (2-8) paid $11.20; Exacta (8-5) paid $104.40; $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-9-7) paid $130.45; $1 Trifecta (8-5-9) paid $127.60;

