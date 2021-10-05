3rd-$16,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 7:00. Good. bid3w,drew off
Fractional/Final Time: 22.190, 45.620, 57.890, 00.000, 00.000, 1:10.830.
Trainer: Demelza McMahon
Winner: DK B/ G, 6, by Pioneerof the Nile-Amature's Prize
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Victory Element
|120
|8
|2
|2-½
|1-2
|1-3½
|1-8
|R. Chiappe
|3.60
|Coast to Coast
|119
|5
|4
|4-hd
|4-½
|4-4
|2-nk
|J. Berrios
|25.90
|Fugitive
|122
|9
|5
|5-½
|3-2½
|3-2
|3-nk
|A. Rodriguez
|1.10
|Passcode
|122
|7
|1
|1-1
|2-1
|2-3
|4-5½
|V. Diaz
|24.00
|Quicker
|120
|3
|3
|3-1½
|6-2
|6-3
|5-1¼
|E. Flores
|5.50
|Senor Ricci
|120
|4
|6
|7-hd
|9
|9
|6-hd
|I. Beato
|22.10
|Classy Solution
|120
|2
|8
|9
|7-½
|7-hd
|7-½
|J. Arosemena
|25.70
|For the Moment
|120
|6
|9
|6-hd
|5-1½
|5-1
|8-1¼
|M. Inirio
|4.40
|I See the Stars
|123
|1
|7
|8-3
|8-hd
|8-hd
|9
|W. Otero
|25.00
|8 (8)
|Victory Element
|9.20
|5.00
|3.40
|5 (5)
|Coast to Coast
|18.80
|4.40
|9 (9)
|Fugitive
|2.60
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-1/2/7-8) 3 Correct Paid $23.45. Daily Double (2-8) paid $11.20; Exacta (8-5) paid $104.40; $0.1 Superfecta (8-5-9-7) paid $130.45; $1 Trifecta (8-5-9) paid $127.60;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.