2nd-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 6:34. Good. drifted out,held sway
Fractional/Final Time: 24.520, 48.820, 1:13.560, 1:41.340, 00.000, 1:46.070.
Trainer: Craig Miller
Winner: CH M, 5, by Big Drama-Unchecked Soul
Scratched: Agora, Attentively.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Note to Selfie
|122
|1
|1
|1-4
|1-5
|1-4
|1-4
|1-¾
|M. Inirio
|3.00
|2.10
|2.10
|0.50
|Pride in the Biz
|122
|2
|3
|2-1½
|2-2
|2-3
|2-3
|2-5¼
|E. Rodriguez
|5.60
|3.40
|9.70
|Jumpin Jett
|123
|3
|4
|3-½
|3-hd
|3-4
|3-6
|3-6½
|W. Otero
|2.20
|3.10
|Nearly Missed
|122
|4
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4-1
|D. Whitney
|17.20
|Not in the Mood
|122
|5
|2
|4-hd
|4-½
|4-hd
|4-½
|5
|L. Rivera
|4.30
Daily Double (1-2) paid $28.40; Exacta (2-3) paid $14.20; $1 Trifecta (2-3-4) paid $13.20;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.