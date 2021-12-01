1st-$11,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 6:01. 4. checked after st,bid3w
Fractional/Final Time: 24.700, 49.140, 1:15.040, 1:42.860, 00.000, 1:47.640.
Trainer: Carl O'Callaghan
Winner: B M, 5, by Super Ninety Nine-Baby Love
Scratched: Mija Bella.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Better Yet
|120
|4
|2
|2-½
|2-1
|2-½
|1-1
|1-1½
|A. Rodriguez
|1.90
|Teacher Drama
|122
|3
|5
|5
|5
|5
|4-1½
|2-1¼
|M. Inirio
|9.10
|Merino Wool
|120
|1
|4
|3-hd
|3-½
|4-4½
|3-3
|3-1¼
|D. Whitney
|1.90
|Mia Angelina
|120
|2
|3
|4-2½
|4-3½
|3-½
|2-1½
|4-13¾
|A. Wolfsont
|3.10
|Spectacular Now
|124
|5
|1
|1-1½
|1-½
|1-hd
|5
|5
|J. Rangel
|4.20
|5 (4)
|Better Yet
|5.80
|3.80
|2.20
|4 (3)
|Teacher Drama
|7.60
|3.60
|1 (1)
|Merino Wool
|2.40
Exacta (5-4) paid $34.60; $1 Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $64.00;
(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.