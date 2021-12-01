1st-$11,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 6:01. 4. checked after st,bid3w

Fractional/Final Time: 24.700, 49.140, 1:15.040, 1:42.860, 00.000, 1:47.640.

Trainer: Carl O'Callaghan

Winner: B M, 5, by Super Ninety Nine-Baby Love

Scratched: Mija Bella.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Better Yet120422-½2-12-½1-11-1½A. Rodriguez1.90
Teacher Drama122355554-1½2-1¼M. Inirio9.10
Merino Wool120143-hd3-½4-4½3-33-1¼D. Whitney1.90
Mia Angelina120234-2½4-3½3-½2-1½4-13¾A. Wolfsont3.10
Spectacular Now124511-1½1-½1-hd55J. Rangel4.20
5 (4)Better Yet5.803.802.20
4 (3)Teacher Drama7.603.60
1 (1)Merino Wool2.40

Exacta (5-4) paid $34.60; $1 Trifecta (5-4-1) paid $64.00;

