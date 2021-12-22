3rd-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear

Off 7:00. 3,4,6. tracked2w,swung5w,clr

Fractional/Final Time: 23.130, 47.840, 1:01.070, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.190.

Trainer: Elisha Perez

Winner: B M, 5, by The Factor-Colorful

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyOdds
Britesideoftheroad122134-hd3-hd3-hd1-1¾D. Whitney7.20
Introspection122487-35-12-½2-1¾R. Chiappe0.50
Life On the Edge122242-½1-11-13-2½T. Conner6.30
Stop Talking12237885-1½4-¾W. Otero44.70
Waverly Sunset122521-hd2-1½4-2½5-4¾J. Hernandez9.10
Petes Pride122816-½7-1½6-½6-3¾I. Beato9.30
Come and Get It122665-hd4-hd7-2½7-2¾J. Lloyd19.60
Marie From Parie122753-16-hd88J. Vargas, Jr.17.20
1 (1)Britesideoftheroad16.404.803.00
4 (4)Introspection2.402.10
2 (2)Life On the Edge2.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $876.20. Daily Double (2-1) paid $112.80; Exacta (1-4) paid $30.80; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (1-4-2-3-5) paid $172.06; $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-2-3) paid $33.26; $1 Trifecta (1-4-2) paid $40.90;

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you