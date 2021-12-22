3rd-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Clear
Off 7:00. 3,4,6. tracked2w,swung5w,clr
Fractional/Final Time: 23.130, 47.840, 1:01.070, 00.000, 00.000, 1:14.190.
Trainer: Elisha Perez
Winner: B M, 5, by The Factor-Colorful
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Britesideoftheroad
|122
|1
|3
|4-hd
|3-hd
|3-hd
|1-1¾
|D. Whitney
|7.20
|Introspection
|122
|4
|8
|7-3
|5-1
|2-½
|2-1¾
|R. Chiappe
|0.50
|Life On the Edge
|122
|2
|4
|2-½
|1-1
|1-1
|3-2½
|T. Conner
|6.30
|Stop Talking
|122
|3
|7
|8
|8
|5-1½
|4-¾
|W. Otero
|44.70
|Waverly Sunset
|122
|5
|2
|1-hd
|2-1½
|4-2½
|5-4¾
|J. Hernandez
|9.10
|Petes Pride
|122
|8
|1
|6-½
|7-1½
|6-½
|6-3¾
|I. Beato
|9.30
|Come and Get It
|122
|6
|6
|5-hd
|4-hd
|7-2½
|7-2¾
|J. Lloyd
|19.60
|Marie From Parie
|122
|7
|5
|3-1
|6-hd
|8
|8
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|17.20
|1 (1)
|Britesideoftheroad
|16.40
|4.80
|3.00
|4 (4)
|Introspection
|2.40
|2.10
|2 (2)
|Life On the Edge
|2.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (2-2-1) 3 Correct Paid $876.20. Daily Double (2-1) paid $112.80; Exacta (1-4) paid $30.80; $0.2 Super High Five Jackpot (1-4-2-3-5) paid $172.06; $0.1 Superfecta (1-4-2-3) paid $33.26; $1 Trifecta (1-4-2) paid $40.90;
