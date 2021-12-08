7th-$13,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 8:56. Good. inside bid,prevailed
Fractional/Final Time: 23.630, 47.850, 1:14.000, 1:42.050, 00.000, 1:46.590.
Trainer: Kimberly Graci
Winner: B G, 7, by Wilburn-Ski Breeze
Scratched: Bad Sueno.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Breeze Burner
|122
|3
|5
|3-hd
|4-½
|4-1
|2-½
|1-nk
|I. Beato
|2.70
|Threethehardway
|120
|4
|2
|4-1
|3-hd
|2-2
|1-½
|2-1¼
|C. Cedeno
|1.10
|Boys of Queens
|122
|7
|8
|7-7
|7-9
|6-5
|5-2
|3-¾
|C. Baker
|11.30
|Pal Cal
|122
|1
|1
|1-hd
|1-½
|1-hd
|3-4
|4-½
|V. Diaz
|8.40
|Against the Odds
|122
|6
|4
|6-9
|6-4
|3-hd
|4-3
|5-2¾
|A. Rodriguez
|8.90
|Surfer Boy George
|122
|5
|6
|8
|8
|8
|6-1
|6-4
|J. Hernandez
|54.70
|Cattle Drive
|122
|2
|3
|2-2
|2-1
|5-3½
|7-12
|7-34
|J. Lloyd
|31.70
|Hit the Ticket
|122
|8
|7
|5-½
|5-1
|7-2
|8
|8
|D. Cora
|6.10
|3 (3)
|Breeze Burner
|7.40
|4.00
|3.00
|4 (4)
|Threethehardway
|3.40
|2.80
|8 (7)
|Boys of Queens
|3.80
$0.5 Pick 3 (8-9-3) 3 Correct Paid $58.75. Daily Double (9-3) paid $38.20; Exacta (3-4) paid $19.40; $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-8-1) paid $18.98; $1 Trifecta (3-4-8) paid $35.20; Consolation Double (9-7) paid $10.40;
