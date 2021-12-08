7th-$13,600, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 8:56. Good. inside bid,prevailed

Fractional/Final Time: 23.630, 47.850, 1:14.000, 1:42.050, 00.000, 1:46.590.

Trainer: Kimberly Graci

Winner: B G, 7, by Wilburn-Ski Breeze

Scratched: Bad Sueno.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Breeze Burner122353-hd4-½4-12-½1-nkI. Beato2.70
Threethehardway120424-13-hd2-21-½2-1¼C. Cedeno1.10
Boys of Queens122787-77-96-55-23-¾C. Baker11.30
Pal Cal122111-hd1-½1-hd3-44-½V. Diaz8.40
Against the Odds122646-96-43-hd4-35-2¾A. Rodriguez8.90
Surfer Boy George122568886-16-4J. Hernandez54.70
Cattle Drive122232-22-15-3½7-127-34J. Lloyd31.70
Hit the Ticket122875-½5-17-288D. Cora6.10
3 (3)Breeze Burner7.404.003.00
4 (4)Threethehardway3.402.80
8 (7)Boys of Queens3.80

$0.5 Pick 3 (8-9-3) 3 Correct Paid $58.75. Daily Double (9-3) paid $38.20; Exacta (3-4) paid $19.40; $0.1 Superfecta (3-4-8-1) paid $18.98; $1 Trifecta (3-4-8) paid $35.20; Consolation Double (9-7) paid $10.40;

