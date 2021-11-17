7th-$11,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:57. Good. inside move,drew clear
Fractional/Final Time: 23.490, 47.710, 1:13.440, 1:39.690, 00.000, 1:44.050.
Trainer: Richard Hendriks
Winner: B G, 4, by Carpe Diem-Some Temper
Scratched: Kinsaler.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Win
|Pl.
|Sh.
|Odds
|Combating
|124
|6
|7
|7
|5-hd
|5-1½
|1-2½
|1-3¼
|A. Rodriguez
|3.00
|2.10
|2.10
|0.50
|Don Tatto
|123
|1
|6
|4-1
|4-1½
|4-hd
|2-2
|2-5
|D. Cora
|3.20
|2.60
|4.60
|Mister Aranguiz
|123
|3
|1
|5-1
|6-4
|6-7
|3-½
|3-3½
|J. Vargas, Jr.
|8.20
|71.00
|Blueberry Dudette
|121
|4
|2
|2-3
|2-1½
|2-1½
|4-½
|4-no
|D. Whitney
|35.10
|Flaherty
|123
|7
|4
|6-2
|7
|7
|6-hd
|5-1¼
|V. Diaz
|35.70
|Mr. Shenanigans
|124
|5
|3
|1-½
|1-1
|1-hd
|5-2½
|6-3½
|M. Inirio
|23.20
|Swim
|114
|2
|5
|3-hd
|3-hd
|3-hd
|7
|7
|M. Rowland
|2.70
$0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $13.95. Daily Double (1-6) paid $22.60; Exacta (6-1) paid $6.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $20.27; $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $30.70;
