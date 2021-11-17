7th-$11,800, Maiden Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:57. Good. inside move,drew clear

Fractional/Final Time: 23.490, 47.710, 1:13.440, 1:39.690, 00.000, 1:44.050.

Trainer: Richard Hendriks

Winner: B G, 4, by Carpe Diem-Some Temper

Scratched: Kinsaler.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
Combating1246775-hd5-1½1-2½1-3¼A. Rodriguez3.002.102.100.50
Don Tatto123164-14-1½4-hd2-22-5D. Cora3.202.604.60
Mister Aranguiz123315-16-46-73-½3-3½J. Vargas, Jr.8.2071.00
Blueberry Dudette121422-32-1½2-1½4-½4-noD. Whitney35.10
Flaherty123746-2776-hd5-1¼V. Diaz35.70
Mr. Shenanigans124531-½1-11-hd5-2½6-3½M. Inirio23.20
Swim114253-hd3-hd3-hd77M. Rowland2.70

$0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-6/7) 3 Correct Paid $13.95. Daily Double (1-6) paid $22.60; Exacta (6-1) paid $6.20; $0.1 Superfecta (6-1-3-4) paid $20.27; $1 Trifecta (6-1-3) paid $30.70;

