6th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear

Off 8:11. 6. stalk,bid3w,kept safe

Fractional/Final Time: 23.560, 48.000, 1:13.410, 1:41.680, 00.000, 1:49.050.

Trainer: Kathleen Demasi

Winner: CH F, 3, by Exaggerator-And Away We Go

Scratched: Our West Indy, Show Maid, Just a Dream.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds
Expurgated121112-1½2-½2-21-4½1-1½A. Wolfsont1.50
Cross the Mersey12144443-2½2-½2-9½T. Conner1.00
Seeking the Throne122233-hd3-½443-2¼E. Rodriguez5.40
Frost Warrior121321-1½1-11-½3-3½4J. Hernandez4.70
1 (1)Expurgated5.002.80No Tix
6 (4)Cross the Mersey2.20No Tix

$0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $13.90. Daily Double (5-1) paid $9.40; Exacta (1-6) paid $10.00;

