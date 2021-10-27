6th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile and One Sixteenth, Dirt, Clear
Off 8:11. 6. stalk,bid3w,kept safe
Fractional/Final Time: 23.560, 48.000, 1:13.410, 1:41.680, 00.000, 1:49.050.
Trainer: Kathleen Demasi
Winner: CH F, 3, by Exaggerator-And Away We Go
Scratched: Our West Indy, Show Maid, Just a Dream.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|3/4
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|Expurgated
|121
|1
|1
|2-1½
|2-½
|2-2
|1-4½
|1-1½
|A. Wolfsont
|1.50
|Cross the Mersey
|121
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3-2½
|2-½
|2-9½
|T. Conner
|1.00
|Seeking the Throne
|122
|2
|3
|3-hd
|3-½
|4
|4
|3-2¼
|E. Rodriguez
|5.40
|Frost Warrior
|121
|3
|2
|1-1½
|1-1
|1-½
|3-3½
|4
|J. Hernandez
|4.70
|1 (1)
|Expurgated
|5.00
|2.80
|No Tix
|6 (4)
|Cross the Mersey
|2.20
|No Tix
$0.5 Pick 3 (6-5-1) 3 Correct Paid $13.90. Daily Double (5-1) paid $9.40; Exacta (1-6) paid $10.00;
