8th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy

Off 9:17. Good. dueled rail, driving

Fractional/Final Time: 22.300, 45.920, 58.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.570.

Trainer: Joey Martinez

Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Take Charge Indy-Alexandra's Storm

Scratched: Free Coffee, Note to Selfie, Vaunt, Cuckoo Forcononuts.

HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/2StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds
First Forever122211-hd1-hd2-61-1J. Arosemena5.003.00No Tix1.50
Marie From Parie124322-32-61-hd2-1¼J. Berrios2.20No Tix1.30
Il Mio Amore12214443-hd3-2¾M. Aguilar2.50
Tiz Promising Rvf122433-13-244A. Rodriguez8.10

$1 Pick 5 (1-4-1-1-5) 5 Correct Paid $243.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-1-1-5) 4 Correct Paid $36.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $7.85. Daily Double (1-5) paid $12.80; Exacta (5-7) paid $13.20; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $572,943.

(c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you