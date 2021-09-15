8th-$10,800, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs, Dirt, Cloudy
Off 9:17. Good. dueled rail, driving
Fractional/Final Time: 22.300, 45.920, 58.360, 00.000, 00.000, 1:11.570.
Trainer: Joey Martinez
Winner: DK B/ M, 5, by Take Charge Indy-Alexandra's Storm
Scratched: Free Coffee, Note to Selfie, Vaunt, Cuckoo Forcononuts.
|Horse
|Wgt
|PP
|Strt
|1/4
|1/2
|Strch
|Fin
|Jockey
|Odds
|First Forever
|122
|2
|1
|1-hd
|1-hd
|2-6
|1-1
|J. Arosemena
|1.50
|Marie From Parie
|124
|3
|2
|2-3
|2-6
|1-hd
|2-1¼
|J. Berrios
|1.30
|Il Mio Amore
|122
|1
|4
|4
|4
|3-hd
|3-2¾
|M. Aguilar
|2.50
|Tiz Promising Rvf
|122
|4
|3
|3-1
|3-2
|4
|4
|A. Rodriguez
|8.10
|5 (2)
|First Forever
|5.00
|3.00
|No Tix
|7 (3)
|Marie From Parie
|2.20
|No Tix
$1 Pick 5 (1-4-1-1-5) 5 Correct Paid $243.50. $0.5 Pick 4 (4-1-1-5) 4 Correct Paid $36.95. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-1-5) 3 Correct Paid $7.85. Daily Double (1-5) paid $12.80; Exacta (5-7) paid $13.20; Attendance unavailable. Track Handle unavailable. $572,943.
