North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Cloudy with snow. Temps nearly steady around 30. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early with a chance of lingering snow showers later. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.