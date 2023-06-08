PeopleGrove Named “Career Prep Platform of the Year” in 5th Annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards Program

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 8, 2023--
PeopleGrove, higher education’s first and only Career Access Platform TM for career development and alumni engagement, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Career Prep Platform of the Year” award in the 5 th annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by EdTech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.
PeopleGrove offers higher education’s first and only Career Access Platform TM for career mentorship, networking, and alumni engagement. The platform’s interface provides best-in-class career exploration, navigation, and social capital access to millions of students and alumni worldwide. It empowers learners to bridge the classroom-to-career gap through access to a network of industry professionals invested in giving back to their alma mater in meaningful ways.
PeopleGrove recommends career paths for learners based on their studies as well as on personal interests, passions, and hobbies. As learners begin to explore paths, PeopleGrove helps educate them on the tactics and skills needed to earn that career. In PeopleGrove’s Career Access ecosystem, institutions also do more to integrate short-term, real-world projects and experiences into a student’s education, increasing opportunities for work-integrated learning. Uniquely, the platforms’ full-service mentorship programs and advanced networking allows students to easily tap into an active alumni community to build their own beneficial professional network and access career opportunities.
“Unfortunately, too many career mentoring solutions today fall short of truly helping learners build the meaningful social capital that gets them what they want — the right career,” said James Johnson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “Congratulations to PeopleGrove for addressing this need and taking home a well-deserved 2023 EdTech Breakthrough Award win. Their breakthrough platform empowers learners to gain the experiences they need to navigate and be successful in today’s job market. More than just career guidance, PeopleGrove helps learners develop meaningful relationships with those who can assist them with different challenges, providing worthwhile connections and maximizing access to opportunities.”
The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories, including Student Engagement, School Administration, Adaptive Learning, STEM Education, Remote Learning, Career Preparation and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 2,400 nominations from over 16 different countries throughout the world.
“We set out to provide a unique experience for students and alumni regardless of career stage. We are grateful to EdTech Breakthrough for recognizing PeopleGrove. We're proud to accept the ‘Career Prep Platform of the Year’ award,” said Adam Saven, CEO of PeopleGrove. “Preparing for today’s in-demand roles requires more than classroom learning. Students can’t rely solely on exposure to industries and professions for crucial ‘job search’ skills. They need experiences and the social capital proven to land opportunities. As the modern workforce changes, now more than ever career journeys are lifelong. PeopleGrove supports learners for this entire journey.”
PeopleGrove aligns with the needs of every learner across the identified career stages: finding a career fit, becoming career ready, gaining experience, getting hired, and, ultimately, giving back and staying active in their alumni communities. By weaving together three elements that are proven to build career readiness —Lifelong Career Learning, High-Impact Experiences, and Social Capital — PeopleGrove provides a unique experience that opens doors for every learner, regardless of their background.
About PeopleGrove
PeopleGrove’s mission is to ensure that every learner has the ability to successfully navigate to their next professional step in life. As the provider of higher education’s first and only Career Access Platform, PeopleGrove provides lifelong career learning, high-impact experiences, and social capital access for millions of students and alumni around the world. Founded in 2015, PeopleGrove works with over 450 institutions including Yale, Stanford, the University of Texas San Antonio, the University of Michigan, Georgetown, and the University of Maryland Global Campus. Recognized as an industry leader, PeopleGrove has been included on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. To learn more about PeopleGrove, visit https://peoplegrove.com.
About EdTech Breakthrough
Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.
