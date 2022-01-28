North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Variable clouds with snow showers. High 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers becoming a steady accumulating snow later on. Low 17F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.