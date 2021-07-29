FC Dallas (3-7-5) vs. Sporting Kansas City (9-3-3)
Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -190, FC Dallas +489, Draw +326; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas plays Sporting Kansas City after Ricardo Pepi scored three goals against Los Angeles.
Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall during the 2020 season while going 6-4-1 at home. Sporting Kansas City averaged two goals on 5.7 shots on goal per game last season.
FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall and 2-5-3 on the road a season ago. FC Dallas scored 29 goals last season and recorded 18 assists.
The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: Alan Pulido, Gianluca Busio, Grayson Barber, Felipe Hernandez, Tyler Freeman.
FC Dallas: Jose Antonio Martinez (injured), Bryan Acosta, Matt Hedges (injured), Beni Redzic (injured), Kyle Zobeck (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.