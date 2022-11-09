Pepperdine University to Commemorate Veterans Day by Illuminating Phillips Theme Tower

MALIBU, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022--
To commemorate Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Pepperdine University will illuminate the Phillips Theme Tower on the Malibu campus with vibrant purple lights at sunset on Friday. This will be a rare event as the 125-foot structure has only been illuminated a few times in its storied history.
Pepperdine University's Phillips Theme Tower illuminated purple for Veterans Day (Photo: Business Wire)
Pepperdine University is identified as the sole California state representative of “Light to Unite,” an effort led by the National Flag Foundation and the Military Order of the Purple Heart to honor the 240 th anniversary of our nation's Purple Heart award.
“Pepperdine would like to show the world our pride and gratitude for all US veterans and the great sacrifices that they have made to protect our freedoms and our nation,” says David Johnson, vice chancellor of engagement and mass appeal at Pepperdine. “We are all blessed because of them. It is a privilege to participate in the national Light to Unite initiative and to honor our veterans on this day.”
Year after year, Pepperdine maintains its status as one of the top colleges for veterans in U.S. News & World Report rankings, which recognizes the top-ranked schools that participate in federal initiatives helping veterans and active-duty service members pay for their degrees. Pepperdine is an active participant in the Yellow Ribbon GI Education Enhancement Program, allowing the University to contribute up to 50 percent of a veteran's unmet tuition costs that Veteran Affairs can match.
For more information about the University’s dedication to its veterans and military-connected students, visit the Veterans at Pepperdine website.
The Phillips Theme Tower will be illuminated at sunset on Nov. 11. Learn more about “Light to Unite” and more Veterans Day activities hosted by Pepperdine here. Footage of the tower is available here.
About Pepperdine University
Founded in 1937, Pepperdine University is an independent, Christian university located 30 miles west of Downtown Los Angeles in scenic Malibu, California. The University enrolls approximately 10,300 students across its flagship liberal arts school, Seaver College; the Caruso School of Law; the Graziadio Business School; the Graduate School of Education and Psychology; and the School of Public Policy. Pepperdine is committed to the highest standards of academic excellence and Christian values, where students are strengthened for lives of purpose, service, and leadership. Follow Pepperdine on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
