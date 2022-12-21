DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022--
The "Peptide Therapeutics Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2022-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report on the global peptide therapeutics market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global peptide therapeutics market for the period 2017-2031, considering 2021 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global peptide therapeutics market from 2022 to 2031.
The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the peptide therapeutics market.
Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global peptide therapeutics market.
The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global peptide therapeutics market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global peptide therapeutics market.
The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global peptide therapeutics market. Key players operating in the global peptide therapeutics market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled, in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are attributes of players in the global peptide therapeutics market profiled in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Peptide Therapeutics Market
4. Market Overview
5. Key Insights
6. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
6.1. Introduction & Definition
6.2. Key Findings / Developments
6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Application, 2017-2031
6.3.1. Cancer
6.3.2. Metabolic
6.3.3. CVD
6.3.4. Respiratory
6.3.5. GIT
6.3.6. Anti-infective
6.3.7. Dermatology
6.3.8. CNS
6.3.9. Renal
7. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Route of Administration
7.1. Introduction & Definition
7.2. Key Findings / Developments
7.3. Market Value Forecast, by Route of Administration, 2017-2031
7.3.1. Parenteral
7.3.2. Oral
7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Route of Administration
8. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type
8.1. Introduction & Definition
8.2. Key Findings / Developments
8.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031
8.3.1. Innovative
8.3.2. Generic
8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type
9. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Technology
9.1. Introduction & Definition
9.2. Key Findings / Developments
9.3. Market Value Forecast, by Technology, 2017-2031
9.3.1. Liquid Phase
9.3.2. Solid Phase
9.3.3. Hybrid Phase
9.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Technology
10. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type of Molecule
10.1. Introduction & Definition
10.2. Key Findings / Developments
10.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type of Molecule, 2017-2031
10.3.1. Vasopressin
10.3.2. Somatostatin
10.3.3. Calcitonin
10.3.4. Natriuretic
10.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type of Molecule
11. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by API Peptide Type
11.1. Introduction & Definition
11.2. Key Findings / Developments
11.3. Market Value Forecast, by API Peptide Type ,2017-2031
11.3.1. In-house
11.3.2. CMO
11.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by API Peptide Type
12. Global Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
13. North America Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast
14. Europe Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast
15. Asia Pacific Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast
16. Latin America Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast
17. Middle East & Africa Peptide Therapeutics Market Analysis and Forecast
18. Competition Landscape
Companies Mentioned
- Amgen, Inc.
- Bachem Holding AG
- Eli Lilly and Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- GlaxoSmithKline plc
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer, Inc.
- Sanofi
- Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.
