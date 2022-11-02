Perch Energy Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of New Chief Strategy and Analytics Officer

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 2, 2022--
Perch Energy (or “Perch”), a clean energy tech services platform and leading provider of community solar services, today announced the appointment of Ali Abbasi as Chief Strategy and Analytics Officer. With a background managing portfolios for major retail energy companies, Abbasi will focus on Perch Energy’s portfolio acquisition, marketing, engagement, and retention vision and strategy to drive customer growth, awareness, and demand for Perch Energy’s products. Abbasi will also be leading further development of the data analytics and insights capabilities for the company. Abbasi is Perch’s fourth new executive appointment in 2022, following the appointments of Bruce Stewart as CEO, Sencelia Reynolds as COO, and Georgina Arreola as VP of Policy.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005335/en/
(Photo: Business Wire)
Abbasi joins Perch with fifteen years of experience in retail energy portfolio management, customer growth, product innovation, retention, pricing and margin management strategy. Most recently, he was responsible for NRG’s Direct Energy Home power and gas portfolio, one of the largest retail energy portfolios in North America (U.S. and Canada) serving nearly three million customers. He also led the successful integration of the Direct Energy Home business into NRG post-acquisition in 2021.
"Community solar is one of the fastest-evolving industries in the renewable energy space and Perch is a recognized leader with its proven, clean energy tech services platform," said Abbasi. "Strategic management backed by advanced data, analytics and insights is required in this rapidly growing vertical and I'm excited to apply my experience in this new role to further build upon the industry-leading clean energy solutions provided by Perch."
“Ali has proven success in a variety of commercial and business leadership roles, delivering consistent results in portfolio growth and innovation, employee development and operations excellence”, said Bruce Stewart, CEO of Perch Energy. “I had the privilege to work alongside Ali at Direct Energy and am excited that he will bring his skills, passion, innovation and leadership capabilities to the Perch team.”
Perch Energy announced its launch as an independent company earlier this year after spinning off from BlueWave Solar and is focused on accelerating access to community solar and renewable energy. To date, Perch has enabled more than 17,000 community solar subscriptions for homes, businesses, and municipalities, providing more than $13 million in customer savings. As the Inflation Reduction Act provides tailwinds to this already booming industry, Perch will continue to expand its business and add talent to build upon its industry-leading community solar services and subscription platform.
About Perch Energy
Perch Energy is a Boston-based clean energy tech and services company that offers a diverse set of products and services for homeowners, renters, businesses, and solar farm owners. From Perch’s community solar project support team, which is dedicated to effective customer onboarding, billing, and engagement, to its automated platform which makes it easy for customers to customize their energy mix and savings — Perch is on a mission to make clean energy options more accessible, more affordable and more equitable for all. Learn more at www.perchenergy.com and follow Perch Energy on Linkedin: http://linkedin.com/company/perchenergy.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005335/en/
CONTACT: Media:
Kenneth Gayles
Antenna Group for Perch Energy
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: DATA ANALYTICS OIL/GAS ENVIRONMENT COAL ALTERNATIVE ENERGY ENERGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES NUCLEAR
SOURCE: Perch Energy
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 11/02/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 11/02/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221102005335/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.