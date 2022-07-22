WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 22, 2022--

The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock. This dividend is payable on November 11, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on October 21, 2022.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $5 billion in 2021, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005023/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations:

Steve Willoughby

(781) 663-5677

steve.willoughby@perkinelmer.comMedia Relations:

Chet Murray

(781) 663-5719

chet.murray@perkinelmer.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL HEALTH MEDICAL DEVICES

SOURCE: PerkinElmer, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 07/22/2022 04:15 PM/DISC: 07/22/2022 04:16 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005023/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you