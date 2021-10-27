WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 27, 2021--
The Board of Directors of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share of common stock October 27, 2021. This dividend is payable on February 11, 2022 to all shareholders of record at the close of business on January 21, 2022.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has about 15,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.
