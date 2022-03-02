WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 2, 2022--
PerkinElmer, Inc., a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced V21 of its ChemDraw ® software featuring the ability to import, animate and share 3D chemical structures natively in the Microsoft® PowerPoint® application with one click. The key enhancement, to a tool used by millions of scientists around the world, helps chemists create more intelligent research reports quickly and easily -- improving information sharing and collaboration and supporting real-time decision making.
Using the new ChemDraw V21 software, chemists simply paste a live 3D rendering of their molecule, with its atom and bond color highlights fully retained, natively into the Microsoft PowerPoint application where they can view, rotate and share the image. Researchers can also save molecules as 3D printable objects. No other chemical drawing application in the industry today provides these intuitive capabilities which eliminate the need to use specialized software with steep learning curves.
Part of the PerkinElmer ® ChemOffice ® + Cloud platform, the software also continues to allow users to quickly perform chemical structure searches across disparate Microsoft documents and easily create reports of their chemistry experiments in PerkinElmer’s cloud-native Signals Notebook™ electronic lab notebook (ELN).
“ChemDraw software and the ChemOffice+ Cloud platform are all about simplifying, facilitating, and accelerating chemistry communication to transform drawings into shareable knowledge,” said Kevin Willoe, VP and GM of PerkinElmer Informatics. “With this latest ChemDraw software release, chemists working on new drugs or materials can go from a 2D to 3D world more efficiently and help drive fluid collaboration and data-rich, timely decision making.”
ChemDraw software is part of PerkinElmer’s extensive informatics portfolio which is used by more than 2 million scientists around the globe today. Pharmaceutical, agrochemical, advanced materials, and food industries rely on PerkinElmer’s cloud-based, electronic notebook and laboratory informatics solutions to capture, store and analyze research data, collaborate, and support data-driven R&D and clinical decisions.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer is a leading, global provider of end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease, discover new and more personalized drugs, monitor the safety and quality of our food, and drive environmental and applied analysis excellence. With an 85-year legacy of advancing science and a mission of innovating for a healthier world, our dedicated team of more than 16,000 collaborates closely with commercial, government, academic and healthcare customers to deliver reagents, assays, instruments, automation, informatics and strategic services that accelerate workflows, deliver actionable insights and support improved decision making. We are also deeply committed to good corporate citizenship through our dynamic ESG and sustainability programs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $5.0 billion in 2021, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com. Follow PerkinElmer on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005204/en/
CONTACT: Media
Jennifer McNeil
Jennifer.Mcneil@perkinelmer.com
+1 508-380-2902
KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SOFTWARE RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL DATA MANAGEMENT MEDICAL DEVICES TECHNOLOGY SCIENCE ENGINEERING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS BIOTECHNOLOGY MANUFACTURING HEALTH
SOURCE: PerkinElmer, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 03/02/2022 09:00 AM/DISC: 03/02/2022 09:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220302005204/en