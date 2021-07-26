WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $245.9 million.
The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.83 per share.
The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.41 per share.
The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $1.23 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.
For the current quarter ending in October, PerkinElmer expects its per-share earnings to be $1.62. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.70.
The company expects full-year earnings to be $9.88 per share.
PerkinElmer shares have risen 15% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P's 500 index has risen 17%. The stock has risen 49% in the last 12 months.
