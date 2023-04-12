WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 12, 2023--
PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI), today announced that it will release its first quarter 2023 financial results prior to market open on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Company will host a conference call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET to discuss these results. Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, and Max Krakowiak, chief financial officer, will host the conference call.
To access the call, a live audio webcast will be available via this registration form or on the Investors section of the Company's website.
About The PerkinElmer Life Sciences and Diagnostics Company
The PerkinElmer Life Sciences and Diagnostics company – which is to be renamed during the second quarter of 2023 – provides end-to-end solutions that help scientists, researchers and clinicians better diagnose disease and discover new and more personalized drugs. The Company reported revenues of approximately $3.3 billion in 2022, serves customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.
