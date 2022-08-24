WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--
PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference and the Baird's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference.
2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Boston, MA
Wednesday, September 7, 2022
8:00 a.m. ET
Baird's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
10:50 a.m. ET
Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the Company and its strategic priorities at both conferences during 30-minute fireside chats.
Live audio webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of each presentation will also be posted on the PerkinElmer website after each event and remain available for 90 days following.
About PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $5 billion in 2021, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.
