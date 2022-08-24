WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022--

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the 2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference and the Baird's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference.

2022 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference – Boston, MA

Wednesday, September 7, 2022

8:00 a.m. ET

Registration link

Baird's 2022 Global Healthcare Conference – New York, NY

Tuesday, September 13, 2022

10:50 a.m. ET

Registration link

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer, will provide an overview of the Company and its strategic priorities at both conferences during 30-minute fireside chats.

Live audio webcasts will be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of each presentation will also be posted on the PerkinElmer website after each event and remain available for 90 days following.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $5 billion in 2021, has more than 16,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available at www.perkinelmer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005060/en/

CONTACT: Investor Relations:

Steve Willoughby

(781) 663-5677

steve.willoughby@perkinelmer.comMedia Relations:

Chet Murray

(781) 663-5719

chet.murray@perkinelmer.com

KEYWORD: NEW YORK MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL ENVIRONMENT MEDICAL DEVICES OIL/GAS COAL CHILDREN BABY/MATERNITY ENERGY ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES BIOTECHNOLOGY HEALTH SATELLITE GENERAL HEALTH AGRICULTURE NATURAL RESOURCES OTHER MANUFACTURING CONSUMER ENGINEERING CHEMICALS/PLASTICS HARDWARE MANUFACTURING OTHER HEALTH CONSUMER ELECTRONICS

SOURCE: PerkinElmer Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

PUB: 08/24/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/24/2022 08:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005060/en

Copyright Business Wire 2022.

Trending Video

Recommended for you