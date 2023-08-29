Persad Center Announces Date for Art for Change

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 29, 2023--
Persad Center is pleased to announce its 36 th annual “Art for Change 2023” event will take place on Friday, September 22 at Stage AE on the North Shore. The event, which includes one of the region's most significant art auctions, will help support Persad Center's mission of providing mental health services to the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS. Tickets are on sale now at www.PersadArtForChange.com.
New for 2023, Art for Change boasts expanded galleries curated by well-known local and national artists, including Anita Henley Carrington, Madeline Gent (Associated Artists of Pittsburgh), Steve Mendelson (Mendelson Gallery), Adam Milliron, Ellen Chisdes Neuberg (Gallerie CHIZ), Stacy Weiss (Weisshouse), Monmade, and Radiant Hall. There will also be a memorial gallery with works of art from the Estate of Wendi Miller, curated by her son, Cooper Miller. Wendi was an extraordinary and brave trans woman who owned Miller Framing in East Liberty. She was a former Persad board member and long-time supporter of the mission.
Mia Tarducci, this year’s Art for Change Committee Chair, has selected an additional 50-75 pieces submitted from the generous, loyal art community that will be juried into the main gallery section of the show. The Live Auction, a highlight of the event, will include 8-12 pieces of artwork from artists including Baron Batch, Burton Morris, Michael Lotenaro, Steve Mendelson, Ellen Chisdes Neuberg, Tavi, Mia Tarducci, Mark Zets, and the Herb Ritts Foundation.
According to Marty Healey, Chief Executive Officer of Persad Center, “The mental health of the LGBTQ+ community is significant. Art for Change has been the catalyst to provide much-needed funds to those who need our specialized services. The artwork we’ve received is a testament to the important connection between the community, the arts, and mental health.”
For the second year in a row, Persad continues its “give-back” program, which allows participating artists the option to receive a portion of the proceeds from the sale of their work. Said Healey, “The region’s art community has supported Persad and we are pleased to be able to continue to support them as they have supported us over the years.”
Art for Change 2023 is presented by UPMC with support from PA Health & Wellness, PNC, Fed Ex and Nemacolin.
About Persad Center
Founded in 1972, Persad Center is the second-oldest LGBTQ+ behavioral services agency in the U.S. The agency improves the lives and well-being of the LGBTQ+ community and people living with HIV/AIDS through counseling, psychiatry, groups, Teletherapy and social support from youth to seniors throughout Western Pennsylvania.
