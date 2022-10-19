FILE — This booking photo provided by the South Burlington, Vt. Police Dept., shows Logan Clegg. Clegg, 26, who was described as homeless, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, by police in South Burlington after detectives from New Hampshire spotted him in the area. The Vermont Supreme Court has rejected a request for bail from Clegg, considered a person of interest in the shooting deaths of a couple in Concord, New Hampshire.