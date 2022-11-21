MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--
Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for cancer, announced today that its management team will present at the 34 th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY.
About Personalis
Personalis, Inc. is a leader in advanced cancer genomics, enabling the next generation of precision cancer therapies and diagnostics. The Personalis NeXT Platform ® is designed to adapt to the complex and evolving understanding of cancer, providing its biopharmaceutical customers and clinicians with information on all of the approximately 20,000 human genes, together with the immune system, from a single sample. To enable cancer sequencing, Personalis' Clinical Laboratory was built with a focus on clinical accuracy, quality, big data, scale and efficiency. The laboratory is GxP-aligned as well as Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988-certified and College of American Pathologists-accredited. For more information, visit the Personalis website and News Center and follow Personalis on LinkedIn and Twitter.
