The "Personalisation and the Rising Demand for Individual Experience" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Personalisation and the Rising Demand for Individual Experience global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market.
The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
Consumer demand for personalised solutions is spreading across consumer goods and services, influenced by considerable improvements to technologies that can match consumers with outcomes and experiences that address their wants and needs.
This movement is proceeding across industries as varied as beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverages, and travel, though differences in consumer acceptance, price points and technological development will influence near-term consumer usage.
Product coverage:
- Allergy Care
- Herbal/Traditional Products
- OTC
- Paediatric Consumer Health
- Sports Nutrition
- Vitamins and Dietary Supplements
- Weight Management and Wellbeing
