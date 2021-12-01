DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2021--
The "Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market Research Report by Recommendation, by Application, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market size was estimated at USD 1,810.47 million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,964.72 million in 2021, at a CAGR 8.85% to reach USD 3,012.75 million by 2026.
In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.
Market Segmentation & Coverage
This research report categorizes the Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Recommendation, the market was studied across Continuous, Fixed, and Repeat.
- Based on Application, the market was studied across Children, Female, and Male.
- Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, and the long-term effects are projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. The ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report delivers insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecasts, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
Competitive Strategic Window
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.
FPNV Positioning Matrix
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Market Share Analysis
The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.
Competitive Scenario
The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section delivers valuable thoughts at the different stages while keeping up-to-date with the business and engaged stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected helps vendors to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitors' strengths and weaknesses; thereby providing insights to enhance products and services.
Company Usability Profiles
The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market, including:
- Advanced Orthomolecular Research
- Amway
- Archer Daniels Midland Company
- Arkopharma
- Bactolac Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
- Bayer AG
- Better Therapeutics
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Danone
- DowDuPont
- The Dow Chemical Company
- DuPont
- E.I.D. - Parry (India) Limited
- General Mills, Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Herbalife International of America, Inc.
- Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.
- Pfizer, Inc.
- PlateJoy
- Procter & Gamble
- Reckitt Benckiser Group plc
- Tellspec, Inc.
- The Nature's Bounty Co.
The report provides insights on the following pointers
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes penetration across mature segments of the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market?
6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market?
7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market?
