Personas Social Incorporated (TSX.V: PRSN) (OTCQB: PKSLF) (the “ Company ”) is pleased to provide an update on its payment processing offerings.
The Company is pleased to announce that it has added email money payment processing to its suite of payment processing services. The Company currently provides its users with a variety of payment options such as credit card payments, debit card payments, Bitcoin, and in app payments. Email-money-transfer is a welcomed addition to the Company’s suite of credit card free payment options. Email-money-transfer is a service offered by banks, typically to facilitate person to person payments. The Company has integrated technology that will facilitate processing email money transfers for online purchases for Canadian customers. The technology will allow the Company to tie incoming email-money-transfers to specific purchases on all the company’s online services. The Company will be integrating similar services to process “email-money-transfers-like” for its US and European users in the upcoming weeks. Email-money-transfer transactions are generally considered “final’’ and as such significantly reduce losses due to chargebacks and fraud. The Company is also in the process of integrating ACH payment processing services. ACH payments are “Pull” payments that facilitate recurring billing by allowing the Company to debit funds from user bank accounts. The Company will offer ACH payments in addition to credit card payments to users as part of its upcoming Subscription service. Credit card free payment processing alternatives are highly attractive to the 33% of users who fear using credit cards online ( https://www.lexingtonlaw.com/blog/news/american-credit-card-fears-survey.html ).
Management believes that its new payment processing offerings will lower costs and improve sales by offering its users low cost credit card payment alternatives. For more information on Peeks Social upcoming release of its subscription services please visit us at https://www.peeks.social/new-features-launching-fall.
