Recognized as an essential service by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, professional pest control is largely unaffected by economic fluctuations, announced the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). Pest control will be a solution as long as pests continue to be problematic, guaranteeing stability and job security despite what many economists fear could be another looming recession.
Even with a healthy recent jobs report and pre-pandemic unemployment levels, data suggests that employment trends are here to stay. Across the spectrum, there are nearly twice as many job openings for every unemployed person. With approximately three percent of the workforce leaving their jobs each month in search of something new, companies are recognizing a permanent shift in how they address these challenges, creating workplaces where employees feel valued and keeping pace with the benefits employees desire, such as flexibility and remote work.
“Competition for employees is at an all-time high, with companies offering perks like sign-on bonuses and higher wages,” said Cindy Mannes, senior vice president of public affairs for the National Pest Management Association (NPMA). “What pest control offers that these other industries do not is the ability to make an impact on public health and quality of life. In addition to stability, job security, great pay and flexibility, professional pest control plays a key role in protecting our communities. When you have options in your job search, choose a career that makes a difference."
About the National Pest Management Association
The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 5,500 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests.
