PetSafe® Announces Winning Communities for 2022 Bark for Your Park™ Grant Contest, Awards $125,000 For Off-Leash Dog Parks

PetSafe® brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, has announced the names of nine new communities receiving a 2022 Bark for Your Park™ grant award. PetSafe® will award prizes totaling $125,000 to build or enhance an off-leash dog park in winning communities. Since 2011, PetSafe® has awarded more than $1.65 million to support more than 80 off-leash dog parks in the United States.
This year’s grant contest launched in early May, and entries to build a new park or provide a makeover to an existing park were gathered from across the country. Following the submission period, 30 finalists were selected to participate in the contest voting period from August 1-31, and more than 120,000 votes were tallied in support of favorite finalist communities.
“We’ve seen an outpouring of support throughout our grant contest this year, and it has been fun to follow along as community members pursue a space where dogs are welcome,” says Jessie Nixon, brand manager for PetSafe® brand. “PetSafe® is committed to creating safe, off-leash areas for pets and pet parents to enjoy for years to come, and we wanted the final decision to be made by the people using those parks each day. Congratulations to all winners!”
Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park. Finalists were chosen on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community. The four communities with the most votes pursuing a new park will soon receive $25,000 each, and the five communities with the most votes pursuing improvements to an existing local park will be awarded $5,000 each. The following nine communities will receive funding for their dog park project:
New Parks
- Seneca, SC
- Titusville, PA
- Ephrata, PA
- Tucson, AZ
Existing Parks
- Kiroli Park in West Monroe, LA
- Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury, VT
- Kaufman Dog Park in Marion, OH
- Peekskill Dog Park in Peekskill, NY
- Hammond Creek Dog Park in Lawrenceburg, KY
For 2023 PetSafe® Bark for Your Park™ contest announcements, helpful entry tips, and information on all previous contest winners, visit barkforyourpark.com.
About PetSafe®
PetSafe® is dedicated to keeping pets healthy, safe and happy through innovative product solutions. As an industry leader, PetSafe® brand offers behavioral, containment and lifestyle solutions. PetSafe® brand is owned by Radio Systems Corporation®, headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, and services over 50 countries globally. For more information, visit petsafe.net.
