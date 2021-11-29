PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., (AP) — PGA Tour says golf pioneer Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, has died at the age of 87.
AP
PGA Tour says golf pioneer Lee Elder, the first Black golfer to play in the Masters, has died at the age of 87
- AP
-
-
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Haverhill - Jamie Legere, 57, a resident of Haverhill, MA, passed away suddenly on Monday, November 8, 2021 at her home. Born in Methuen, Jamie was a graduate of the Pike School in Andover and then went on to graduate from Presentation of Mary Academy in Methuen. Jamie was also a graduate of…