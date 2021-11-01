DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2021--
The "Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Sector Mergers, Acquisitions and Investment Trend Annual Review - 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on partnerships, licensing, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the pharmaceuticals industry. The report provides detailed information on partnership and licensing transactions, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing registered in the pharmaceuticals industry in the year 2020.
The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last six months, subdivided by deal types, various therapy areas, and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the pharmaceuticals industry.
Report Scope:
- Analysis of the market trends for the pharmaceutical industry in the global arena.
- Review of deal trends in the cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, ear nose throat disorders, gastrointestinal, genito urinary system and sex hormones, hematological disorders, hormonal disorders, immunology, infectious disease, male health, metabolic disorders, mouth and dental disorders, musculoskeletal, oncology, ophthalmology, respiratory, toxicology, and women's health segments.
- Analysis of partnerships, licensing, M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, and venture financing deals in the pharmaceutical industry.
- Analysis of therapy areas which are very active in terms of venture capital financing, partnerships, licensing agreements, equity/debt offerings, and M&As.
- Analysis of deals based on different payment modes, including upfront and milestone payments, primarily in partnerships and licensing agreements in the pharmaceutical industry.
- Analysis of partnership and licensing deals based on clinical stage of development of products.
- Summary of the pharmaceutical deals globally in the six months.
- Information on the top deals happened in the pharmaceutical industry.
- Geographies covered include - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and the Middle East & Africa.
- League tables of financial advisors in M&As and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Pharmaceutical & Healthcare, Global, Deals Summary
3 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Deal Summary, by Type
4 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Deal Summary, By Market
5 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Deal Summary, By Geography
6 Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare, Global, Top Financial Advisors
