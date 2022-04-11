DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 11, 2022--
The "Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Global Market Report 2022: By Sample, By Product, By Type, By Test, By End- User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global pharmaceutical sterility testing market is expected to grow from $1.09 billion in 2021 to $1.19 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%.
The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1.68 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.9%.
The pharmaceutical sterility testing market consists of sales of pharmaceutical sterility testing products and related services which are used to confirm that pharmaceutical products are free from the presence of viable microorganisms. Pharmaceutical sterility tests are procedures for checking the presence of microorganism in biological parenteral which are intended for human use. Pharmaceutical sterility testing is an important process in pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and drugs manufacturing to assess the effectiveness of a sterilization process and is carried out at all levels of manufacturing to reduce the risk of product contamination.
The main types of pharmaceutical sterility testing are in- house and outsourcing. The various types of tests include sterility testing, bioburden testing, bacterial endotoxin testing that are used to test sterile drugs, medical devices, biologics and therapeutics. An in vitro assay for detecting bacterial endotoxins is known as a bacterial endotoxin test. The bacterial endotoxin test detects bacterial endotoxins by lysing blood cells from horseshoe crabs. The different product used are instruments, kits and reagents, services.
North America was the largest region in the pharmaceutical sterility testing market in 2021. Middle East is expected to be the largest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.
An Increase in the number of drug launches and rising investment in research and development (R&D) contributed to the growth of the pharmaceutical sterility testing market. Sterility is an important step in the manufacture of drugs to avoid product contamination and make the drugs free from any viable microorganism. According to a report published by Fierce Biotech shows that the top ten pharmaceutical companies invested over $82 billion in R&D in 2019.
Additionally, according to Pharma and Annual Review 2019 report, 1,273 new drugs were launched in the global market in 2019, a 6.2% increase from the previous year. Increased emphasis on quality and sterility coupled with increasing R&D activities in the pharmaceutical sector and rising production and launch of drug and medical devices is driving the market.
Companies in the pharmaceutical testing market are rising new pharmaceutical sterility testing products and services to enhance its product portfolio and increase its presence in the market. The companies are launching technologically superior outcomes and well-equipped services to utilize the growth potential of the rising pharmaceutical sterility market.
6. Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market, Segmentation By Sample, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Sterile Drugs
- Medical Devices
- Biologics and Therapeutics
6.2. Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market, Segmentation By Product Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Instruments
- Kits and Reagents
- Services
6.3. Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- In- house
- Outsourcing
6.4. Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market, Segmentation By Test Type, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Sterility Testing
- Bioburden Testing
- Bacterial Endotoxin Testing
6.5. Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market, Segmentation By End- User, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
- Compounding Pharmacies
- Medical Devices Companies
- Pharmaceutical Companies
7. Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market Regional And Country Analysis
7.1. Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Pharmaceutical Sterility Testing Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2016-2021, 2021-2026F, 2031F, $ Billion
