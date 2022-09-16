DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 16, 2022--
The "Pharmaceuticals Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Deals by Top Themes in Q2 2022 - Thematic Research" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the disruptive themes that have driven M&A activity in Q2 2022 in the Pharma Sector
The pharma sector recorded 182 M&A deals worth $30 billion in Q2 2022, a 67% increase in deal value and marginal decrease of 9% in deal volume compared to the previous quarter.
Scope
- This report provides an overview of merger and acquisition activity globally in Q2 2022 in Pharma Sector
- It identifies the themes driving most notable to deals announced in Q2 2022 in the Pharma Sector
Reasons to Buy
- Companies who invest in the right themes become success stories; those who miss the big themes end up as failures. If you want to understand the themes that drive an industry, simply look at the list of recent mergers and acquisitions (M&A).
- In this report we have listed down the most notable deals in pharma sector to make it easy for our clients to get a view of themes disrupting the sector and prepare for the future.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Review of global pharma M&A deals in Q2 2022
- Themes driving global pharma M&A deals in Q2 2022
- Appendix 1: Deal selection criteria
- Appendix 2: Thematic Research Methodology
Companies Mentioned
- invoX Pharma
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- CX Partners
- Samara Capital
- PAG Capital
- Pfizer
- Bora Pharmaceuticals
- Aztiq Pharma
- Eris Lifesciences
- Global Cord Blood
- Peak Bio
- Abu Dhabi Investment Authority
- Isleworth Healthcare
- Caladrius Biosciences
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Coeptis Therapeutics
- Fulgent Genetics
- Competition Commission of India
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Pfizer
- Charles River Laboratories International
- Uniao Quimica Farmaceutica Nacional
- F-star Therapeutics
- Turning Point Therapeutics
- Optimus Pharma
- Biohaven Pharmaceutical
- Eden Biologics
- Alvogen Emerging Markets
- Oaknet Healthcare
- Cellenkos
- Ignyte Acquisition
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- Cytovia
- Cend Therapeutics
- Checkmate Pharmaceuticals
- Bull Horn
- Inform Diagnostics
- BDR Pharmaceuticals
- Sierra Oncology
- ReViral
- Explora Biolabs
- Bayer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i3jq9t
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005235/en/
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
KEYWORD:
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL
SOURCE: Research and Markets
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 09/16/2022 07:12 AM/DISC: 09/16/2022 07:12 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220916005235/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.