BURLINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022--
PharmaEssentia Corporation, (TPEx:6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, announced the appointment of Lih-Ling Lin, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer as of August 1 st. In this newly formed role, Dr. Lin will lead the company’s global research and development (R&D) activities to expand and diversify the pipeline and to enhance the company’s R&D engagement globally and in critical markets, including the United States.
“Building on the significant progress we have made as an organization in recent years, we are prioritizing R&D efforts that will support our growth ambitions and enable us to serve more patient communities through our differentiated scientific approaches,” said Ko-Chung Lin, PhD, co-founder and chief executive officer. “With her robust industry experience and scientific proficiency, Dr. Lin is a critical addition to our leadership team to help guide our scientific strategy and accelerate priority development programs.”
Dr. Lin joins PharmaEssentia from Sanofi in Boston where she was the Head of Checkpoint immunology cluster in Immunology and Inflammation Research Area. Prior to her time at Sanofi, she held a long tenure at Pfizer in senior research and development roles. Her work in both companies led to the discovery of clinical candidates, including small molecules and antibodies for immune-mediated diseases.
Dr. Lin was born in Taipei, Taiwan and graduated from National Taiwan University with an undergraduate degree in Pharmacy and a master's degree in biochemistry. She earned her doctorate in biochemistry at the University of Arizona. She has published more than 70 papers and patents on immunology-related topics.
“It is an exciting time to join PharmaEssentia with its recent global momentum; I am eager to bring my career experiences in immunology and oncology to shape the long-term potential for the pipeline,” said Dr. Lin. “In addition to the opportunity for scientific impact, I’m looking forward to being a part of this passionate team, joining the world-class leaders in the company to advance new ideas for the benefit of patients around the world.”
About PharmaEssentia
PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx: 6446), based in Taipei, Taiwan, is a rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, the company aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology and oncology, with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today the company is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our pipeline and research and development efforts. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and similar legislation and regulations under Taiwanese law. These forward-looking statements are based on management expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release, and actual results may differ materially from those in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. These factors include risks and uncertainties related to the initiation, timing, progress and results of our research and development programs, preclinical studies, clinical trials, and regulatory submissions. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005343/en/
Kellie Hotz,kellie_hotz@pharmaessentia-us.com
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES TAIWAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC MASSACHUSETTS
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH RESEARCH PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: PharmaEssentia Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2022.
PUB: 08/03/2022 08:00 AM/DISC: 08/03/2022 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005343/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.