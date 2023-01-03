TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 3, 2023--
PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx:6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, today announced that it will present at the 41 st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
A link to the live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on the News page of the PharmaEssentia USA website at us.pharmaessentia.com. An audio replay will be available for 30 days following the presentation.
About PharmaEssentia
PharmaEssentia (TPEx: 6446), headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology and oncology, with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005200/en/
Rachel Lipsitz,rachel_lipsitz@pharmaessentia.com
KEYWORD: TAIWAN ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH OTHER HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
SOURCE: PharmaEssentia Corporation
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 01/03/2023 08:00 AM/DISC: 01/03/2023 08:02 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005200/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.