PharmaEssentia USA Corporation (PEC USA), a subsidiary of PharmaEssentia Corporation (TPEx:6446), a global biopharmaceutical innovator leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles to deliver new biologics in hematology and oncology, announced the recent appointment of three new female executives to the company’s U.S. leadership team.
“With tremendous progress just in the last year, our U.S. organization is now expanding a strong bench of leaders who bring expertise, passion and lessons from their careers to help us accelerate our mission to deliver new solutions for the rare blood cancer community,” said Meredith Manning, President of the Americas, PharmaEssentia. “With the addition of these very accomplished female executives, we continue to build a richly diverse and well experienced organization to help us become a truly essential partner within the communities we serve.”
Jennifer Majka, VP, Marketing joined PEC USA with more than 18 years of commercial experience and strategic leadership in biopharmaceuticals focusing on marketing, brand launch and development. Most recently, Jen was the Vice President of Marketing at Allakos, Inc., where she led the launch of the company’s flagship product and built out the commercial infrastructure. Jen received a BS from Boston University College of Communications.
Rachel Lipsitz, VP, Communications and Advocacy a seasoned communicator with two decades of experience in developing and implementing strategic communications and advocacy relations programs for life sciences and biopharmaceutical companies. She joined PEC USA from Bristol-Myers Squibb where she led external science and R&D communications activities and was actively engaged with the patient advocacy community. Rachel received a BS from The University of Texas at Austin.
Megan Flynn, PhD, VP, Medical Affairs brings extensive medical and commercial expertise to PEC USA, with over 12 years of experience across academic, non-profit, and pharmaceutical industries driving evidence generation, data communication, and shaping product and portfolio strategy. Megan joined PEC from Ultragenyx where she led the North American medical strategy for the company’s programs in metabolic and neuromuscular rare and ultra-rare diseases. Megan received her PhD in molecular genetics from University of Minnesota where she also completed a post-doctoral fellowship in stem cell biology.
About PharmaEssentia
PharmaEssentia (TPEx: 6446), headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, is a global and rapidly growing biopharmaceutical innovator. Leveraging deep expertise and proven scientific principles, PharmaEssentia aims to deliver effective new biologics for challenging diseases in the areas of hematology and oncology, with one approved product and a diversifying pipeline. Founded in 2003 by a team of Taiwanese-American executives and renowned scientists from U.S. biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, today PharmaEssentia is expanding its global presence with operations in the U.S., Japan, China, and Korea, along with a world-class biologics production facility in Taichung, Taiwan.
