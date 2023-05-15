TOKUSHIMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2023--
150 patients have been enrolled at the multi-clinical centers in US to the Phase 3 randomized trial of DFP-10917 vs non-intensive reinduction (LoDAC, Azacytidine, Decitabine, Venetoclax combo-regimens) or intensive reinduction (high and intermediate dose of Cytarabine regimens) in the 2 nd, 3 rd, or 4 th salvage of AML and the 1 st interim analysis of this study shall be done for NDA approval to the FDA in US soon after confirmation of the superiority of DFP-10917 arm. The endpoint is CR rate for primary and the Overall Survival for secondary. DFP-10917 (Radgocitabine) was granted as Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in US.
View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427006072/en/
CONTACT: Inquiries:
Yasuo Matsueda
Vice President for Business Development
Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc.
Head office: Tokushima 771-0116, Japan
Phone: +81-(0)3-6231-1278
E-mail:ymatsueda1206@delta-flypharma.co.jp
Home page:https://www.delta-flypharma.co.jp/
KEYWORD: UNITED STATES JAPAN NORTH AMERICA ASIA PACIFIC
INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY HEALTH OTHER SCIENCE CLINICAL TRIALS PHARMACEUTICAL SCIENCE
SOURCE: Delta-Fly Pharma, Inc.
Copyright Business Wire 2023.
PUB: 05/15/2023 02:10 AM/DISC: 05/15/2023 02:08 AM
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427006072/en
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.