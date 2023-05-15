TOKUSHIMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 15, 2023--

150 patients have been enrolled at the multi-clinical centers in US to the Phase 3 randomized trial of DFP-10917 vs non-intensive reinduction (LoDAC, Azacytidine, Decitabine, Venetoclax combo-regimens) or intensive reinduction (high and intermediate dose of Cytarabine regimens) in the 2 nd, 3 rd, or 4 th salvage of AML and the 1 st interim analysis of this study shall be done for NDA approval to the FDA in US soon after confirmation of the superiority of DFP-10917 arm. The endpoint is CR rate for primary and the Overall Survival for secondary. DFP-10917 (Radgocitabine) was granted as Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA in US.

