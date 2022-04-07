MALVERN, Pa. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apr 7, 2022--
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PHAS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that Chief Financial Officer John Sharp will participate in a fireside chat at the 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference taking place virtually on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 1:30 – 2:10 pm ET.
Interested parties can access the live and archived webcasts of the virtual session on the “Events and Presentations” page of the “Investors” section of the company’s website at www.phasebio.com. The webcast replay will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live presentation.
About PhaseBio
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes: bentracimab (PB2452), a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet therapy ticagrelor; and PB6440, an oral agent for the treatment of resistant hypertension. PhaseBio’s proprietary elastin-like polypeptide technology platform enables the development of therapies with potential for less-frequent dosing and improved pharmacokinetics, and drives both internal and partnership drug-development opportunities.
PhaseBio is located in Malvern, PA, and San Diego, CA. For more information, please visit www.phasebio.com, and follow us on Twitter @PhaseBio and LinkedIn.
