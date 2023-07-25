TEANECK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 25, 2023--

The Board of Directors of Phibro Animal Health Corporation (Nasdaq: PAHC) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its Class A common stock and Class B common stock, payable on September 27, 2023, to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 6, 2023.

About Phibro Animal Health Corporation

Phibro Animal Health Corporation is a leading global diversified animal health and mineral nutrition company. We strive to be a trusted partner with livestock producers, farmers, veterinarians, and consumers who raise or care for farm and companion animals by providing solutions to help them maintain and enhance the health of their animals. For further information, please visit www.pahc.com.

