KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion.
AP
Phil Mickelson wins PGA Championship at age 50 to become golf's oldest major champion
-
- Updated
Locations
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Home delivery and Digital Access customers of The Eagle-Tribune get deals for restaurants, hotels, attractions and other businesses, locally and across the country.
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Bradford - Nancy (Vaillant) Lytle, 80, of Bradford, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Due to the pandemic, her funeral services were delayed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her visitation on Tuesday morning, May 25, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the H.L. Farmer & So…