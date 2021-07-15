DC United (5-6-1) vs. Philadelphia Union (5-3-5)
Chester, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Philadelphia -111, DC United +294, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia hosts DC United looking to continue a three-game home winning streak.
The Union finished 14-4-5 overall during the 2020 season while going 10-0-1 at home. Philadelphia scored 49 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 25.
DC United finished 5-12-6 overall and 3-6-2 on the road a season ago. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago and registered 12 assists.
The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. Philadelphia won the last meeting 1-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Philadelphia: Jack de Vries (injured), Andre Blake, Cory Burke, Anthony Fontana (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Alvas Powell.
DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Edison Flores (injured), Drew Skundrich (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).
———
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.