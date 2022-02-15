FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 15, 2022--
Philanthropist Allen Temiz made a generous donation to Mental Health America in hopes of bringing awareness for those in need of Mental Health Support. Mr. Temiz was made aware of Mental Health America during the height of Covid 19 when seeking to connect with mental health organizations to help others in need.
“I wanted to find a way to bring awareness for those in need of Mental Health Help. The strongest thing someone can do is take that first step in getting help. There are many people without access to proper mental healthcare globally. During Covid 19 I struggled with my own mental health. Having an organization such as Mental Health America which provides the resources myself and others can use to seek and get help can benefit communities nationwide," said Philanthropist, Allen Temiz.
“Mental Health America is grateful to Mr. Temiz for his investment and advocacy. His support will help us continue our work to ensure mental health resources and tools for all in need.” –Chief Marketing and Advancement Officer, Stuart Allen.
About Mental Health America
Mental Health America (MHA) is the nation’s leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the needs of those living with mental illness and promoting the overall mental health of all. MHA’s work is driven by its commitment to promote mental health as a critical part of overall wellness, including prevention services for all; early identification and intervention for those at risk; integrated care, services, and supports for those who need them; with recovery as the goal. Learn more at MHAnational.org.
